THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service request help from the public in locating a missing person Dancine Rae, a 28-year-old woman.

Dancine was last seen on September 24, 2020 at approximately 3:20 pm in the area of Oliver Road and Golf Links Road.

Dancine Rae is an Indigenous female. She is 5’7″, weighs about 200 lbs and has a medium build and a fair complexion. Dancine has short, straight black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white/grey camouflage sweater, black shorts with white stripes, a black and white Addidas t-shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dancine Rae is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.