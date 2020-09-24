THUNDER BAY – After the release of his latest album “LOSS” in February 2020, De Roover reached out to longtime collaborator Curtis Jensen of Apple Wagon Films and started to put together plans for their next creative project – a music video for the lead single “Wreck” being released today, September 24 2020 at 12:00 PM EST. The project was slated to begin after De Roover’s Canadian tour in February/March, however the rapid spread of COVID caused the tour to be cut short as De Roover and his band the Bandaid Solution returned home early to get ready for the imminent shutdown. After several months of downtime during the spring and summer, De Roover and Jensen were able to put their plan back in motion as their respective industries started to open up again.

The song deals with feelings of anxiety, depression and mental health in general where lines like “I didn’t plan on failure / or a sick self-doubt” are a fitting sentiment for far too many artists that are trying to pick up the pieces in our new reality. Discussions with Curtis Jensen lead to the concept of the news and general media adding to our growing discomfort, causing additional stress on people that are already struggling.

“We’re constantly being bombarded with negativity whenever we turn on a screen” says Jensen who took that inspiration and turned it into a wall of televisions representing different issues/disasters, most of which are man-made.

Rejoined by Artistic Director Sarah Furlotte, the three members of the creative team set to work at the end of June 2020 to work on this, their first music video together since 2010’s “You”.

Additional support for the project came from the Canada Council for the Arts and Ontario Arts Council.

The video premieres on September 24 at 12:00 PM EST on YouTube, and the album “LOSS” is available on CD/Vinyl at jeanpaulderoover.com as well as all streaming platforms.