Bombardier Transportation has handed over the first BOMBARDIER FLEXITY tram to Gothenburg’s transit authority Göteborgs Spårvägar in Sweden. The vehicle is the first of the new fleet of 40 trams which will replace a part of the current fleet on the city’s 160-kilometre light rail transit system, which is the largest in Sweden.

“This is a very important milestone in the development of the public transportation system in the city of Gothenburg. We have a very successful cooperation with Bombardier Transportation and Kiepe-Electric and we are looking forward to receiving the remaining trams,” said Johan Henriksson, Project Manager at Göteborgs Spårvägar.

“Handing over the first FLEXITY tram to our customer Göteborgs Spårvägar is a very proud moment for our team. This tram has undergone an extensive testing program equivalent to around 8,000 km of service. It will soon be providing safe and comfortable transportation for the citizens of Gothenburg,” said Pär Bladin, Consortium Project Manager at Bombardier Transportation.

The FLEXITY trams include new features and design enhancements following focus groups with drivers, people with disabilities, maintenance staff and cleaning teams. The low-floor design will provide obstacle free access to all passengers and an electromechanical boarding device will assist passengers in wheelchairs. The functional areas are larger to make movement onboard easier for all passengers, and these larger spaces also make the tram interior easier to clean. Feedback from drivers has resulted in ergonomic improvements to the driver’s cab interior. Double glazing on all windows and doors will prevent condensation to safeguard visibility and transparency.

The vehicles are equipped with BOMBARDIER FLEXX bogies combined with a propulsion system from Kiepe-Electric to increase energy efficiency and reduce maintenance costs for the operator and ensure a smooth and comfortable ride for passengers. The trams are 33 metres long, travel at a maximum speed of 70 km/h and have space for 220 passengers. The trams are made of recyclable materials and finished with water-soluble paints, making a valuable contribution to the environment.

Bombardier and its consortium partner Kiepe-Electric were awarded the contract to supply 40 FLEXITY trams by Göteborgs Spårvägar in April 2016. The trams, also known as M33, are being built at Bombardier’s site in Bautzen, Germany. The new M33 fleet will gradually replace vehicles of the M28/29 series. Delivery of all trams is expected to be completed in 2022. The new fleet will make an important contribution to the ongoing development of sustainable public transportation in Gothenburg.

FLEXITY trams are renowned across the world for their operational reliability, attractive design and enhanced safety features. More than 5,000 trams and light rail vehicles from Bombardier are successfully in passenger service or on order worldwide.

