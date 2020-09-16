RED LAKE – On September 1, 2020, at approximately 9:49 pm CDT, officers from the Red Lake & Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a possible impaired driver operating a vehicle within the Municipality of Red Lake. Officers commenced an investigation and determined that a demand for a breath sample was warranted and made of the driver. Martin Minville, 29 of Ste. Anne Manitoba refused to comply and was arrested and charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand contrary to Section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code

Operation while prohibited contrary to Section 210.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

He was released to appear in Red Lake court on October 15, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the charges.

On September 4, 2020, at approximately 10:10 pm CDT, officers from the Red Lake and Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop in Ear Falls. Upon speaking with the driver officers determined she had been consuming alcohol and made a demand for a breath sample, which the driver failed. As a result, Amanda KAHOOT, 32 of Ear Falls, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while Impaired -alcohol, and drugs contrary to section 320.14(1) of the Criminal Code

Operation while Impaired -blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

She was released to appear in Red Lake court on November 12, 2020, at 9:00 am to answer to the charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records, and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.