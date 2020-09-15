Touted as one of the youngest and finest turntablists in India, Dj D-Rain is a successful Disco Jockeys in Pune who has got an opportunity to work with some of the prominent personalities and celebrities from the industry within a short span of his career.

Over the years, D-Rain has got an opportunity to perform at prominent shows including Goa Sunburn, Asia’s largest music festival, Sunburn Holi at Pune with one of the best international DJ, Vini Vici, also have opened sets for Guru Randhawa, Nucleya and Gurbax concert, that not only helped D-Rain to learn a lot of things but also pushed him to hit the ground running and run behind his dreams of becoming the numero uno DJ and performer.

Talking about his overwhelming experience, D-Rain says, “It has always been a dream to perform with all these big talents across the world and the experience has been flattering. Moreover, I think you get to learn a lot while performing with these artists, because the way they interact with the audience, keep them entertained explains a lot as to why are they being loved by so many across the world. So all these small things which you get to experience while working ultimately help you in many ways”.

D-Rain aka Dhiren enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and his Instagram is proof of it. Right from sharing glimpses of his practice sessions to his live shows and performances, D-Rain keeps everyone engaged with his high on energy persona and lifestyle.

Currently, due to COVID crisis, D-Rain is utilising all of his time by focusing on enhancing his skills at turntabling. He says, “This lockdown may be affecting me financially but I am focusing on enhancing my skills at turntablist and trying to learn all that I can in the given time. I want my work to be recognized worldwide and for that, I am working on my single releases too”.