THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate a missing female, Raina WANAKAMIK, who is 14-years-old.

WANAKAMIK was last seen at approximately midnight on September 12, 2020, in the area of Archibald Street South.

WANAKAMIK is an Indigenous female. She is 5’3″, weighs 120 lbs. Raina Wanakamik has brown hair, brown eyes, glasses, and a nose piercing.

WANAKAMIK was last wearing black sweatpants, black hooded sweatshirt, black “Vans” shoes, and had a black backpack.

TBPS states there is no photo available at this time.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.