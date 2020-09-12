HORNEPAYNE – The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is reporting one new COVID-19 case among residents in the health unit area.

The individual in their 20s-40s is in self-isolation at home in James and Hudson Bay Region. Moose Cree First Nation says that the confirmed case is in Moose Factory Island.

All of the individuals contracted are being contacted, and proper steps are being taken.

The current number of confirmed positive cases is now 76, three of which remain active.

The cooler weather is a great time to be active outside with our loved ones this weekend. Continue to be safe and keep a 2-meter distance from those outside your social circle.

The Porcupine Health Unit COVID-19 Information line is open today from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call the toll-free number, 1-800-461-1818.