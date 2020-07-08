TERRACE BAY – On Monday, July 6, 2020, at approximately 10:10 am EDT, the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a black SUV travelling eastbound on Highway 17, Township of Schreiber, at a very high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was initiated west of Terrace Bay.

The vehicle, a black Jeep, failed to stop, accelerated, and continued eastbound on Highway 17. Due to public safety concerns, the officer discontinued the traffic stop of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later observed by police traveling at a very high rate of speed on Highway 17, west of Marathon. Police deployed a spike belt successfully and the vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of the highway a short distance later.

The driver, 34-year-old Alexandra GAGNON with no fixed address, was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle CC320.13(1)

Flight from peace officer CC320.17

Race a motor vehicle-Excessive speed HTA172(1)

The accused was transported to the Marathon OPP and held for a video bail, later transferred to the Thunder Bay District Jail awaiting further court dates.