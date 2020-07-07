THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro announced today that he will bring a resolution to City Council on July 20, 2020, asking the council to support his motion for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to consider a mandatory mask order for Thunder Bay for indoor public spaces and public transit.

“We have been advised that as a municipality we do not have the legal authority to make this decision. There is uncertainty in the community as we see other cities move forward with municipal by-laws on this topic. The Province has been clear to this point, that they will not make masks mandatory even though they and medical professionals are recommending their use. I am asking those same professionals to make a determination on the appropriateness of this approach,” states Mayor Mauro. “Council previously considered this issue, asking the Province to consider a mandatory mask order and that motion was defeated 10-3.”

“I supported that motion to ask the Province for its consideration believing that public opinion and the language from public officials was shifting significantly on the issue. That has proven to be the case and I think the motion is appropriate at this time to provide some clarity and certainty to the public.”