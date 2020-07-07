THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay is a great city for cycling. There are some amazing bike trails, and there are many bike lanes around the city that help cyclists get around.

Each July, Safe Cycling Thunder Bay runs training to help adults improve their cycling skills and knowledge. With the Covid-19 pandemic, courses are now offered online and are experiencing significant increases in registration.

“Numbers are double to quadruple what we see every year,” said EcoSuperior Program Coordinator Caroline Cox. “With COVID-19, we had to completely re-think our courses. Typically, we offer 4-hour in-person group workshops, but that just wasn’t feasible to adapt to an online format. Instead, we are offering a series of 1-hour online workshops with more focused topics. The registration numbers show that our efforts have paid off.”

Safe Cycling’s 6-week workshop series starts July 7 and runs every Tuesday at 7 pm. Content is geared for beginner to intermediate cyclists. Topics include equipment safety checks, urban riding fundamentals, bike cleaning, route mapping, effective gearing, and cycling touring.

“For our in-person courses, we pride ourselves on meeting students’ needs no matter their cycling level,” said Cox. “Virtual courses will be no different, and there will be lots of opportunities to ask questions. These courses also allow us to teach a wider breadth of content and meet more cyclists’ needs.”

Courses are offered via Zoom and over 60 participants are registered to-date.

All workshops are free, with registration at www.safecyclingthunderbay.com or 624-2141. Safe Cycling Thunder Bay is funded by the City of Thunder Bay and delivered by EcoSuperior Environmental Programs.