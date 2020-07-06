DRYDEN – Dryden OPP have seized $1.6 million in contraband tobacco during a traffic stop on Sunday, July, 5, 2020.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden detachment were conducting traffic enforcement duties on Highway 17, Southworth Township (east of Dryden).

Officers conducted traffic stops on two separate vehicles, further investigation revealed that between both vehicles, 386 cases of illegal cigarettes were located at a value of approximately $1,600,000.

As a result of the investigation;

Kazi ISLAM, 40 years old of Winnipeg, Manitoba

Nafis KHAN, 23 years old of Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sohan SINGH, 27 years old of Brampton, Ontario

Kabir ZAMAN, 33 years old of Winnipeg, Manitoba

have each been charged with one count of trafficking in contraband tobacco contrary to section 121.1 of the Criminal Code.

All four accused’s have been released on an Appearance Notice to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice- Dryden dated for the 14th of September, 2020

None of the charges have been proven in court.