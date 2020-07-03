ATIKOKAN – On July 1, 2020, at 2:26 pm, officers of the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Sunshine road. Officers conducted an investigation and upon speaking with the male driver determined he was impaired by alcohol. The male was arrested and transported to the Atikokan detachment for testing.

As a result, Ryan KOSKI, age 41, of Thunder Bay has been charged with;

Operation while impaired-alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

He was released to appear in court in Atikokan on August 12, 2020, to answer to the charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.