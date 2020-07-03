THUNDER BAY – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that it is a great idea to wear a facemask when possible and to keep social distancing going.

In an interview today with the Premier, talking about gas prices in the region, “Nothing burns me up more than these gas companies gouging Ontarians. I know Minister Rickford is all over this issue.

Today in Northwestern Ontario, gas prices in Thunder Bay are well over thirty percent higher.

A question from NNL readers, on Indigenous ceremonies during the birth of a child, has Premier Ford says we need to talk to the Minister of Health and that this is an important issue that needs to be allowed.

“Places of worship are important,” says the Premier.

On coming north, the Premier says he will be heading North later this summer, travelling to Thunder Bay. The Premier says that the efforts of his government have led to people remaining employed.

On the issue of Broadband Internet, the Premier points to an investment of $2 billion.

Premier Ford says that it is important to get things moving forward on the new provincial jail.

The Premier in a political side says that he doesn’t even know who the two MPPs from the city are, and says they are too quiet.