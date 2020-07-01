THUNDER BAY – North Star Air is reporting that a COVID-19 positive passenger traveled on-board one its Pilatus PC-12 aircraft on June 30, 2020

The aircraft was operating a medical charter for Health Canada from Sioux Lookout to Sachigo Lake First Nation.

North Star Air received a phone call from a Sachigo Lake Councilor around 10 pm CT as the aircraft was 10 minutes away from landing in Sachigo Lake, informing NSA that COVID-19 test results for one of the passengers on-board had just been confirmed as a positive case.

North Star Air immediately contacted the flight crew and enacted its Emergency COVID-19 Procedure. Upon landing in Sachigo, the flight crew did not let any passengers off the aircraft and kept all community members away from the aircraft.

The plane then returned directly to Sioux Lookout where the passengers were transported to an isolation ward at the hospital in Sioux Lookout. The aircraft returned empty back to Thunder Bay where the pilots entered self-isolation. The aircraft a Pilatus PC-12 has been grounded.

This flight did not land in any other communities.

Following the incident NSA has taken the following precautions:

Flight Crew immediately entered self-isolation upon their return to Thunder Bay. They will remain in self-isolation and be administered COVID-19 tests. The PC-12 involved in the event has been quarantined in Thunder Bay and will not be returned to service until an extensive disinfecting has been performed on it, including multiple rounds of physical cleaning and cabin fumigation.



North Star Air says in a statement that “Rumors have once again been circulating on social media regarding this event, including rumors of the pilots testing positive. These are unfounded social media comments that only create anxiety in the Northern communities.

North Star Air asks that people “Please appreciate that this event is concerning for both the passengers and the flight crew.

“The crew handled the situation in accordance with Company procedure while maintaining a professional attitude with the passengers. Please remember to post responsibly so as to not create undue fear and anxiety within the Northern communities”.

North Star Air is steadfast in its commitment to provide safe, affordable and reliable air services to the communities we serve. If you do have any concerns you wish to share, please contact Customer Care the following ways

e-mail: customercare@northstarair.ca

phone: 807-474-2895 ext 515