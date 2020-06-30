KASHECHEWAN – On June 26, 2020, Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) Kashechewan Uniform Detachment Members conducted a vehicle stop for a male who was wanted by police. During the vehicle stop, officers observed a large amount of currency throughout the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in officers locating a pill bottle containing Methamphetamine pills.

Police seized 451 Methamphetamine Pills and $24,062.00 in Canadian currency. The total northern street value of the seizure is approximately $42,100.00.

As a result of the investigation, Chris WESLEY, 35 years of age, Adam WESLEY, 36 years of age, and Kenny WYNNE, 37 years of age of Kashechewan First Nation were arrested and charged each with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to Sec. 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Two of the individuals were subsequently released on conditions and will next appear in court on August 20, 2020, in Kashechewan. The third individual was remanded into custody on previous charges.

Kashechewan First Nation is located approximately 500 km north of Timmins, Ontario.