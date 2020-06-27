THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay fire rescue were called to a large plume of smoke in the Island Drive Bridge area.

Three Pumpers and the Platoon Chief were initially dispatched.

As the first arriving Pumper got close to the area a large amount of smoke was confirmed and a second alarm was requested and two more Pumpers, a Tanker, and an aerial ladder were dispatched.

Although the smoke from the fire was visible from a long distance, finding an access route delayed suppression efforts.

When an access was route was discovered, the first Pumper arrived in time to witness a tire blow up and resulted in a large bang, no one was injured.

The large flowing water Nozzles mounted on the roof of the Pumper was used to knock down the largest flames.

Firefighters wearing self-contained breathing made their way closer to 2 cement trucks one with a burning engine compartment and both with many tires burning.

Hot spots were extinguished and fire finally put out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Any wittiness with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue at 625-2105.