Thunder Bay Police says they learned a small group was gathered in the area when one female attacked another female. During this attack, the victim was struck with a rock. A second accused also assaulted the victim during this altercation.

As a result of their investigation, police located and arrested the two accused individuals. The victim and two accused were known to each other. The two accused were arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at about 3 pm.

Natalie Roseanne MOONIAS, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Assault with a Weapon and Breach of Probation.

Sarah-Jane Brittany QUISSES, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Assault with a Weapon.

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

None of the charges have been proven in court.