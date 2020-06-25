THUNDER BAY – It is the first week of summer. Many people are starting the path of paying more attention to their health. In fact, it is likely through the past weeks, many of us are starting to look toward expanding our minds rather than our waistlines.

Our friends at Foodland Ontario have an idea for an Ontario style meal featuring lots of the good things that grow or are raised right here in Ontario!

Turkey is not just for holidays anymore. While there are times getting turkey in the store isn’t easy, ask your grocer and take advantage of this tasty bird to enjoy the summer.

Ingredients

2 tsp (10 mL) canola oil

1 lb (500 g) extra-lean round Ontario Turkey or Chicken

Chicken 2 cups (500 mL) diced small Ontario Sweet Potato (about 10 oz/285 g)

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

1 can (19 oz/540 mL) stewed tomatoes

1/4 cup (50 mL) barbecue sauce

1/2 cup (125 mL) shredded Ontario Cheddar Cheese

4 onion buns or whole wheat Kaiser buns, toasted

Kaleidoscope Slaw:

2-1/2 tbsp (37 mL) canola oil

2 tbsp (25 mL) cider vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

salt and pepper 2 cups (500 mL) each shredded Ontario Green and Red Cabbage

shredded Ontario Green and Red Cabbage 1 cup (250 mL) grated Ontario Carrot

Instructions

In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over high heat. Add turkey, sweet potato and onion; cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, for 5 minutes or until browned.

Stir in tomatoes; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender-crisp and half of the liquid has evaporated.

Stir in barbecue sauce; simmer for 1 minute or until heated through. Remove from heat. Stir in half of the cheese. Spoon turkey mixture over buns; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Serve Kaleidoscope Slaw on the side.

Kaleidoscope Slaw: In a serving bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, salt and pepper. Add green and red cabbage and carrot; toss to coat. Set aside.

Tips: Omit the buns and serve the turkey mixture over baked potatoes. If the stewed tomatoes are large, crush with a fork. Kick up the heat and add hot sauce or use a spicy barbecue sauce. Let the kids grate the carrot and shred the cheese.

Nutritional information

1 Serving: