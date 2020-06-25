THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to the corner of Donald Street East and Norah Street South in the afternoon of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, following reports of a motor vehicle collision.
Police learned a red sedan being driven northbound on Norah Street failed to stop at the stop sign at Donald Street East just before 2:10 p.m. and as a result, collided with a vehicle heading westbound through the intersection.
As a result, a Barrie man was arrested Tuesday for driving while under the influence of Cannabis.
When police spoke to the driver of the sedan as part of their investigation, officers noticed several signs of impairment. The driver also admitted to having smoked cannabis previously.
A roadside Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted and based on the driver’s performance the officer determined he was likely impaired by drug.
The motorist was transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. The results from the DRE’s examination determined the driver was impaired by the drug.
None of the charges have been proven in court.