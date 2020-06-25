As a result, a Barrie man was arrested Tuesday for driving while under the influence of Cannabis.

When police spoke to the driver of the sedan as part of their investigation, officers noticed several signs of impairment. The driver also admitted to having smoked cannabis previously.

A roadside Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted and based on the driver’s performance the officer determined he was likely impaired by drug.

The motorist was transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. The results from the DRE’s examination determined the driver was impaired by the drug.

None of the charges have been proven in court.