Avani is a queen of TikTok! She has really taken the world by storm with her dances, tutorials, and major collaborations seen by millions, if not billions!

Recently, she paid a visit to Dr. Gabe Rosenthal to work on her smile. Avani’s smile is larger than life, and is seen by about 20 million fans on TikTok and over 10 million on Instagram. Dr. Gabe says that all she needs is a whitening “because her smile is her signature.” Fans love it, and she has no lack of confidence. So why did the doc not do a full makeover while so many others do for a full mouth of porcelain veneers?

Dr. Gabe and Avani agree, less is more. She opted for whitening because aside from stains, her smile rocks! We totally agree! Keep it natural! What do you think?