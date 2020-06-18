The king of mashup videos Dipraj Jadhav is currently one of the popular internet sensations who is taking the social media by storm with his unique and quirky mash-up videos.

Dipraj aka Dipraj Jadhav Edits is known to create hilarious mashup videos which leave the audiences in splits. He currently enjoys half a million followers on Instagram and has come a long way within a short span of time.

The digital sensation has worked with the who’s who of the entertainment industry which not only gave him fame but also helped him grow as an artist.

Dipraj’s fascination to work in the entertainment industry got him to Mumbai to take up animation course and that’s how he took the first step towards turning his goals into reality.

It all started when Dipraj uploaded a video featuring Nucleya and Divine’s song Scene Kya Hai, synced to a video of a fight between Ram and Ravan from Ramayan. This video not only caught the attention of comedy group AIB, who hired him as a video editor but also reached Nucleya too, who then approached Dipraj to create more filmy mash-ups under the Sub Cinema series, which were used for his concerts.

Over the years, Dipraj has collaborated with a lot of Bollywood celebs and other personalities like Dj Snake, Alan Walker, Ritviz, Badshah, Nucleya, Divine to name a few. A lot of his videos surfacing on the internet have got him appreciation from various Bollywood celebrities through an open platform.

Talking about the experience and learning, Dipraj shares, “I believe I got to work with some of the best people in the business. When such people recognize your work, it means a lot. Working for OTT platforms, freelancing or be it mainstream movies, I have been always been passionate about my work. There’s so much to learn and do better every day, I just don’t want to stop.