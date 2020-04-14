THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – For the April 14th edition of the #COVID19 Daily Situation Report, Dr. Stewart Kennedy, Incident Manager, and Tracie Smith, Information Officer from the Incident Management Team discuss the opening of a dedicated COVID-19 unit at our Hospital, the importance of testing capacity, and other aspects of our continuing pandemic response.

Your feedback is valuable to us and in order to protect our community during the COVID-19 Pandemic, we will only be accepting and providing feedback through our feedback form available on our website, by electronic mail at QRM@tbh.net, or by telephone (807) 684-6019.

Please provide us with your complete email address and a telephone number when submitting your feedback so that our Quality & Risk Management Team may contact you to acknowledge when your feedback has been received.

For questions about COVID-19 symptoms, self-isolation and monitoring, or testing criteria, please contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s Infectious Disease Program at (807) 625-5900 or toll free at 1-888-294-6630.