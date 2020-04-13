COVID-19 has impacted the world and its global markets drastically. Fears the virus’ spread will lead to a pandemic that could slow the global economy are dragging down stock prices; the S&P 500 index is in the red by 10 percent since the beginning of 2020.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency over-the-counter (OTC) trading volume has been on the rise since the virus became a constant part of the news cycle. “We have been seeing a significant uptick in volume over the last 60 days,” said Michael Leon, a trader at Chicago-based Althena Investor Services, which specializes in serving OTC clients. Upticks in week-over-week volume for cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken are also being seen, according to data from CoinGecko.

Many people are now looking to invest in cryptocurrency but are hesitant as they know nothing about the markets–that’s where Nicky Taschew, a young German entrepreneur is stepping in.

VolumeX, a company he started with friends in the cryptocurrency world, educates people on digital currency and teaches them how to invest and create an additional income stream from markets like Bitcoin and blockchain technologies. With revolutionary trading tools, VolumeX delivers consumers an easy and comfortable entry into the world of digital currencies.

Taschew and his friends, who he began working with in 2015, made over 15 million in sales in three years working for different crypto companies. With all the experience and dynamic connections they had, the group organically decided to form their own company.

As the Head of Marketing and Branding, Taschew is behind every single content and market move VolumeX makes and played a large role in developing its unique module education system. Though he studied international business and psychology in college, Taschew originally planned on being a professional table tennis player. Fluent in french, german, English and Bulgarian, it was only after meeting an Austrian girl through a dating app that he was introduced into the world of cryptocurrency.

Currently, the company educates thousands of affiliates and customers regarding financial growth through introducing them to Bitcoin services and helping customers with the group’s knowledge and techniques in order to create an additional income stream.

VolumeX is now one of the biggest cryptocurrency opportunities in German, Austrian, and Swiss markets. With the surge of the cryptocurrency markets with declining trust in traditional governments, this is a perfect opportunity to grow their market share. In 2020, they are looking to expand to international clients and markets and help more people understand digital currency and empower them to change their lives.