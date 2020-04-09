THUNDER BAY – The Municipal Emergency Control Group (MECG) met today with various community partners as part of its ongoing management of the COVID-19 situation.

“We appreciated receiving an update from the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board on the work they are doing, along with community partners, to provide shelter for persons who are homeless to support physical distancing,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “With the TBDSSAB as the lead for the provincial Social Service Relief Fund in the Thunder Bay District, the community is pulling together to support our vulnerable populations and we understand the TBDSSAB will provide more information to the community.”

Those in attendance represented the City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS, Tbaytel, Thunder Bay Airport, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board, Aurora Borealis Catholic District School Board Lakehead Public Schools, and the Catholic District School Board.

“We very much appreciate that many people are being responsible in staying at home, self-isolating and using physical distancing,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “While most of our cases have been travel-related or close contacts, there are a couple where we do not where the virus was acquired. We need to assume it’s in the community. Stay home, wash your hands well and often and use physical distancing. We need to be vigilant as a community and that means each of us doing our part.”

The MECG is holding weekly meetings.