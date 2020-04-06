WINNIPEG – A sad story out of Winnipeg. A two and a half-year-old child has been murdered. Winnipeg Police report, on March 24, 2020, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services responded to an injured toddler at a residence in the 100 block of Snowdon Avenue.

The victim, a two and a half-year-old boy, was taken to hospital in critical condition. The child’s injuries were not consistent with the explanation provided by the boy’s caregiver, and the Winnipeg Police Service’s Child Abuse Unit was alerted.

On March 26, 2020, the child succumbed to his injuries. He is being identified as Brett WHITE, 2 ½ years.