THUNDER BAY – Online learning has started in Ontario. The government is realizing that this means an added need for resources is offering some support.

The Ministry of Education is providing financial support to parents to assist with the costs of educational resources during school and childcare closures as a result of Ontario’s declared emergency to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Parents are eligible for a one-time per child payment of: – $200 for children aged 0-12, or – $250 for children with special needs aged 0-21