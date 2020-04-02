THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service seek assistance from the public to help locate a homicide suspect who is now unlawfully at large.

Kareem ZEDAN, 22, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested in Thunder Bay on March 24 and is charged for two counts of First-Degree Murder. The charges are from a double-homicide in the City of Brantford.

In the evening hours of Wednesday, April 1, ZEDAN escaped lawful custody from the Thunder Bay District Jail and he now remains at large. The Thunder Bay Police Service has just learned of ZEDAN being unlawfully at large and is taking all necessary steps to locate and re-arrest the suspect.

The accused is described as a Black male standing about 6’1” tall with a thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

ZEDAN is considered dangerous and is possibly armed.

If you see ZEDAN do not confront or approach him. Immediately call 911.

If you have any information that could assist police in locating ZEDAN please call 911 or 807-684-1200. Tips can be anonymously supplied through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.