THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, Robin Patkau, 39 years old.

Robin was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Victoria Avenue E. at approximately 2:00 pm on March 31, 2020.

Robin is described as a Caucasian female, 5’5″ with a slim build.

She has shoulder-length dark red hair, green eyes and has acne scarring.

She also has a tattoo of a lotus flower on her left wrist. It is unknown what Robin was last wearing however she does normally carry a grey purse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robin Patkau is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.