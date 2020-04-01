THUNDER BAY – With many people social distancing at home, and with the stress of working through the pandemic, the work of scammers and fraudsters is going on full force.

These criminals are not taking a break, and working very hard to separate you from your money. They are even going so far as to include the Coronavirus in their efforts to steal from you and your family.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public to be very mindful of possible fraud and scams associated with the COVID-19 (coronavirus). Fraudsters will attempt to profit from consumers’ fears, uncertainties, and misinformation.

The following few examples are what you should look for as a potential scam:

Private companies offering ‘fast’ COVID-19 tests for sale;

Fraudulent and deceptive online ads offering cleaning products, hand sanitizers and other items in high demand;

Malicious email campaigns that capitalize on the public’s fears about COVID-19,

Door-to-door offering fake decontamination services;

Fraudsters may urge you to invest in hot new stocks related to the disease.

How to Protect Yourself

Check the Canadian Anti-Fraud website at: www.antifraudcentre.ca .

Find the latest health information available from Public Health Agency of Canada at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html or the World Health Organization at: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Beware of unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims or research. You should never be pressured into making a donation.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca .