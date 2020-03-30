NIPIGON – The Township of Nipigon reports, “Please be advised that a COVID-19 positive test has been confirmed in the Township of Nipigon. At this time the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the Township of Nipigon wants its residents to STAY HOME!”

Mayor Richard Harvey says, “The Township is working closely with the Public Health Unit who is taking the lead on the investigation. Details are not available at this point but will be released as they become available.”

Developing story… details as they come in.