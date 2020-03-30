Contrary to the view of the Millennials oversimplifying plastic surgery as unnecessary, self-obsessed and harmful, conventional plastic surgery has been remarkably safe, with the evolving technologies. Using minimal non-invasive techniques, Plastic Surgeries have undergone the most current advances in technology and innovative medicine. With technological progress in plastic surgery, several non-invasive procedures have appeared on the scene, growing in acceptance and popularity over the years. As these procedures provide less discomfort and downtime, it is attracting many people, proving to be safer.

The era of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments

Coolsculpting

A process that can get completed in less than 35 minutes, Coolscupting relates to reducing the stubborn body fats in key areas. It’s a non-invasive process that simultaneously cools down fat so that the destroyed cells are absorbed back into the body. The process does not require any surgery as it uses a special device that creates minimal discomfort.

ThermiVa

For ladies whose feminine health is of primary concern, ThermiVa is the new vaginal rejuvenation procedure that uses radiofrequency. During childbirth, vaginal muscles stretch, lose volume in the vulva that leads to decreased sensitivity. ThermiVa is a non-surgical vaginal treatment that shrinks and tightens vaginal tissues, restoring female wellness without any discomfort. ThermiVa is a three-month 30 minutes session, a better alternative to invasive vaginOplasty.

EMsculpt

EMsculpt is an FDA approved non-surgical treatment that is used to tone the abdomen, strengthens muscles, and make it firmer. EMsculpt uses high-intensive electromagnetic energy to activate supramaximal contractions, the actions that cannot be achieved voluntarily by muscles. Being the first non-invasive buttock toning procedure, EMsculpt can benefit anyone and is cleared as safe and extremely effective. The treatment is a four-session 30-minute procedure each or a 20-minute procedure for arms. One treatment series can increase muscle mass by 16% and reduce fat by up to 19%. Additionally, the process requires no surgery, no anesthesia, and no downtime.

Silhouette InstaLift

Silhouette InstaLift uses dissolvable sutures to uniquely lift face’s sagging skin, jawline, and cheek. Instalift immediately redefines mid-facial contours. Custom-made to every patient, Instalift addresses skin laxity in the cheek, jowls, and jawline, tightens the face and neck with minimal downtime. The procedure is custom-made to each patient to address. Usually, 2-4 InstaLift sutures are placed underneath the skin’s fat layer, on either side of the face to create the lifting effect. The interspersed cones are adept at grabbing tissues that gather more skin and lift the cheeks and jowls. The procedure takes up to 3-6 months to show the effects and let them further improve. InstaLift patients can avail of the benefits of InstaLift for one to three year period.

Dr. Jhonny Salomon is one of the renowned plastic surgeons, who has taken a step towards safer surgical procedures. He aligns the concept of the asymmetric human body with his deep artistic view for a balanced outcome. Furthermore, all these fine adjustments can take place without having your body under the surgical knife. With the evolution of lesser downtime, minimal physical signs, and lesser skin barrier penetration, Dr. Jhonny Salomon has mastered the art of fine adjustments, as he says it.

As technology is improving in preoperative planning, Dr. Salomon continues to curate patient plans with versatile non-invasive treatments. Unlike invasive surgical treatments, non-invasive procedures do not require penetrating into the skin barrier, be it by using needles or making incisions in every procedure from injections to liposuction, to implants. Non-invasive surgical procedures are the next-gen technological advancements that are lasting longer, leading to better results and minimal side-effects when compared to invasive plastic surgeries. With cutting-edge medical advancements implemented into cosmetic treatments, non-invasive procedures at Dr. Jhonny Salomon’s Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa claim to create a minimal side-effect, positive experience for patients.

Certain nuances in plastic surgery’s future are easy to predict with the windfall of innovation that’s taking place. With the windfall of innovation and the rise in aesthetic goals, it is difficult to say which procedures will set the pace. However, the future of plastic surgery is skin deep as it becomes more advanced, less invasive and more affordable.