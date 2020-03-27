Many of us have our working hours set and they don’t change very often. Other than our standard and predictable 9 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday working hours, we’re likely not often asked to put in more time or work weekends or even nights. This might be the reality for some of us, but certainly not all. Millions of people work strange hours or ever-changing shifts, sometimes during the day and sometimes at night. Weekends and holidays need to be covered too, so there are no real prescribed rest days either. A prime example of chaotic shift work is nurses working in hospitals, where cover is required every hour of every day. This makes nurses and others who work shifts susceptible to something called Shift Work Disorder.

What Is Shift Work Disorder?

Shift Work Disorder is classified in the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) as affecting those who work very early mornings, through the evening or nights, and particularly those that work these hours on a rotational shift basis. By constantly changing when we’re awake and when we’re sleeping (and subsequently rearranging what is considered our night-time and daytime), we’re putting ourselves at risk of Shift Work Disorder.

Signs and Symptoms of Shift Work Disorder

Symptoms include things like:

feeling excessively sleepy

difficulty falling or staying asleep

a loss of energy and productivity

concentration issue

physical symptoms like frequent headaches

short temper

…and generally being a bit irritable.

Some people might be more at risk of developing Shift Work Disorder than others. There is evidence to suggest that older people or people that already drink, smoke or already suffer from different sleep disorders could be at higher risk.

Why is it a Problem?

We’ve almost already answered this, but apart from feeling a bit tired and the odd headache, why is it a problem? You see, our bodies have the natural want to be awake during the day when it’s light outside and the sun is up and asleep at night when it’s dark. This is called our body’s circadian rhythm. Working shifts, particularly overnight, disrupts this rhythm, but changing when you sleep or are awake occasionally is even more detrimental to this rhythm. It can cause long term issues with sleep and insomnia.

There are other risks associated with Shift Work Disorder that you might not think about but are very real. Things like workplace injuries or even car accidents due to fatigue and a loss of concentration start to become very real. Some might turn to drugs or pharmaceutical aids to help them stay awake and alert which could lead to dependencies. Medical conditions related to a lack of proper sleep could also start to pose a problem – like hypertension and diabetes. Some studies even note the risk of an increased chance of breast and bowel cancers.

Tips to Help with Shift Work Disorder

Nursing is an incredibly noble and rewarding profession, and employers are becoming more and more accommodating to preventing things like Shift Work Disorder from affecting their staff. As a nurse, you’ll learn some techniques on how to cope with shift work during your studies, but it never hurts having a few more. If a change in schedule or shifts isn’t an option, here are a few things you can try to help you sleep outside of a normal sleeping schedule.