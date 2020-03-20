THUNDER BAY – Shopping Locally matters. NetNewsLedger is hosted at Sencia Canada right here in Thunder Bay.

So what? What matters is having local support as near a phone call. It means when it matters, Sencia Canada is there to step up. And step up fast and all hours day and night too.

It also is positive to see how JoeQ and Irene with their team are here in our community contributing their skills and talents to many local causes. It matters!

From Thunder Bay to the world, and from the world right to our cyber-doorstep. – James Murray, President – NetNewsLedger

Message from Sencia Canada

While most of our people at Sencia, are working remotely from home in order to do our part in controlling the spread of COVID-19, we want you to know that our business practices have not changed. We remain committed and loyal to you and to our employees so we can provide continued technical support. The methods of working with us have not changed. We’re available by phone, email or through our support ticket system.

Fortunately, our team members are very accustomed to working virtually. In fact, we have been working with clients remotely for almost two decades. The investment we’ve made in our IT infrastructure has enabled all of our teams to transition very quickly into a secure, mobile workforce. This allows us to provide business continuity of all projects. In addition, we have been using collaboration software platforms since the incorporation of Sencia Canada Ltd. in 2001.

I am confident in saying that we are well-positioned to keep projects moving forward despite these very challenging circumstances. We know these times are difficult for businesses and people throughout the world. Please know that we are committed to working with you to help your business through this difficult time. Feel free to reach out to me personally if you have any questions or concerns.

Know that we care. Thank you, Stay Safe!

Joe Quaresima, H.B. Comm.

Systems Director

Sencia Canada Ltd. www.sencia.ca

phone: 1.807.768.6603 ext. 201

fax: 1.807.768.2218

Toll-free: 1.888.817.3707