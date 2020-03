THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Katherine GRIMARD, 35.

Katherine was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on the afternoon of March 12, 2020. Reported to Police on March 14, 2020.

Katherine Grimard is described as Caucasian, standing 5’4″ tall with a heavy build, medium-length dark hair with hazel eyes. She has a mole above the lip, nose piercing, a tattoo of barbed wire on the upper arm.