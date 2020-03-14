TORONTO – HEALTH – The Ontario Liberal Party is advising attendees of last week’s leadership convention that one of the attendees has self-isolated after becoming aware

The Ontario Liberal Party has been advised by Toronto Councillor Josh Matlow that he has, out of an abundance of caution, self-isolated himself after learning today that an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 is someone that he had come into contact with last Thursday, March 5, 2020. Councillor Matlow was in attendance at this past weekend’s OLP leadership convention.

The office of Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health advises that if an exposed person shows symptoms and then tests positive for the virus, their practice is only to trace back to identify people that the person had direct contact within the 24 hours prior to having those symptoms. Toronto Public Health asks individuals who are at low risk, only to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact them if these develop. Otherwise, if one has not heard from Toronto Public Health, they recommend continuing with regular routines and activities.

Councillor Matlow’s office advises that he had no symptoms up to at least 6:00 PM on Monday, March 9. Given the passage of time since the end of the convention, the likelihood of transmission is low. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, public health units follow up directly with people from the community whose exposure to COVID-19 or potential health risk requires a specific public health action or follow-up. This could include asking a person to self-isolate for 14 days if they are found to have close contact with a person infected with the virus. For individuals who are at a lower risk, TPH will ask them to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and contact TPH if these develop. Because the public health units do the outreach, their recommendation is that if you have not heard from them, you continue with your regular routines and activities.

It is always worth noting that if anyone begins to feel any symptoms, such as trouble breathing or body aches, Toronto Public Health advises that they should then self-isolate and call their medical provider, Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or their local public health unit.