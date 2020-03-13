BATCHEWANA FN – OPP executed a search warrant on the Batchewana First Nation on March 11, 2020. As a result, a 22-year-old man from southern Ontario and a 60-year-old man from Batchewana First Nation face charges.
The OPP report that on March 11, 2020, at approximately 11:55 am members of the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Sault Ste Marie Police Service Drug Unit, Sault Ste Marie OPP Detachment and Batchewana Police Service executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant on a residence located on Batchewana First Nation.
Once complete, officers had seized a number of drugs suspected to be fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine along with a loaded 9mm handgun and bear spray.
As a result of the investigation, Dennis CYR, 60 years-old from Batchewana First Nation, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drug, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and;
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00 section 354(1)(A) Criminal Code (CC).
- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose section 88 CC,
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm section 91(1) CC,
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm section 92(1) CC,
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm section 95(a) CC,
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition section 86(1) CC,
- Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon section 86(2) CC,
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose section 88 CC,
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, and
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drug, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
Nathan DEMSIE, 22 years-old from Etobicoke, Ontario has also been arrested and charged with the following:
CYR is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 20th, 2020, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
DEMSIE was remanded into custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 19, 2020, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
None of the charges have been proven in court.