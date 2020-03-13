BATCHEWANA FN – OPP executed a search warrant on the Batchewana First Nation on March 11, 2020. As a result, a 22-year-old man from southern Ontario and a 60-year-old man from Batchewana First Nation face charges.

The OPP report that on March 11, 2020, at approximately 11:55 am members of the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Sault Ste Marie Police Service Drug Unit, Sault Ste Marie OPP Detachment and Batchewana Police Service executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant on a residence located on Batchewana First Nation.

Once complete, officers had seized a number of drugs suspected to be fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine along with a loaded 9mm handgun and bear spray.

As a result of the investigation, Dennis CYR, 60 years-old from Batchewana First Nation, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following: