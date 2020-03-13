Three upcoming national curling championships will be postponed indefinitely due to concerns of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it was announced by Curling Canada.

The postponement affects the 2020 Canad Inns Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships and Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.

“After careful consultation with local and national health authorities, we have determined it is in the best interest to indefinitely postpone these upcoming national championships,” said Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson. “This decision was not taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our athletes, volunteers, spectators, and officials remains the top priority.”

This news will impact Team Desilets who were representing Northern Ontario at the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships.

The national mixed doubles and seniors championships were scheduled from March 16-22 in Portage la Prairie, Man. and the national wheelchair event was to be played in Boucherville, Que., from April 25-30.

Curling Canada thanks the athletes, host committees and volunteers who dedicated their time preparing for these events.

The 2020 Under-18 Canadian Curling Championships, in Sudbury, Ont., from April 20-25, will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

The U SPORTS Canadian University Championships and Canadian Colleges Athletic Association championships, which are currently being played in Portage la Prairie, will conclude as scheduled on Sunday.