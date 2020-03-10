THUNDER BAY – The Lakehead University Native Student Association (LUNSA) is excited to be hosting its 32nd annual Powwow at the CJ Sanders Fieldhouse, March 13-15.

LUNSA is honoured to have English River Singers as the Host Drum. Lakehead University students and the Thunder Bay community will gather together in celebration of Indigenous culture and dance.

Warm-ups will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Grand Entry is scheduled for 12 pm and 6:30 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a Traditional Feast being served at 4:30 pm and the powwow will wrap up for the day at 8:30 pm.

Grand Entry is set for noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020 with the powwow ending at 5 pm.

LUNSA is a volunteer LUSU club. Its goals are to promote the spirit of unity among Aboriginal students at Lakehead University through social, cultural, and recreational events in addition to promoting cultural awareness between club members and the greater Lakehead University student population.

The annual powwow is LUNSA’s signature event that showcases tremendous talent and entertainment, free of charge, while reinforcing traditional aspects of Aboriginal culture such as drumming, dancing, singing, and giving thanks.

NetNewsLedger will be livestreaming on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Agenda

Friday, March 13:

Warm-ups – 6 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, March 14:

Grand Entry – 12 pm and 6:30 pm

Traditional Feast – 4:30 pm

Sunday, March 15:

Grand Entry at 12 pm and Closing Ceremonies until 5 pm

Master of Ceremonies: Todd Genno (Biigtigong Nishnaabeg)

Arena Director: Nathan Moses (Biigtigong Nishnaabeg)

Spiritual Advisor: Gilbert Smith (Northwest Bay First Nation)

Host Drum: English River Singers (Lac Des Mille Lac First Nation)

Sponsors include: