PICKLE LAKE – There is more snow in the forecast for parts of Northern Ontario today. Environment Canada says that heavy snow will continue today before tapering off tonight. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are expected by this evening with 5 additional centimeters possible tonight.

11:05 AM EDT Sunday 08 March 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Heavy snow continues today.