THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person Jacqueline BARRETTE, 58 years old.

Jacqueline Barrette was last seen on March 5, 2020, in the Ontario Street area of Thunder Bay.

Jacqueline Barrette is described as a Caucasian female, 5’4″ tall, 130 lbs, fair complexion, grey medium length hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Jacqueline Barrette is asked to call the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.