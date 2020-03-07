Dakota Buttar remains perfect in Canadian competition, recording rides in both the opening round and 5/5 Bucking Battle in Lethbridge, to remain No. 1 in the national standings

By Kacie Albert

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta – In front of a raucous crowd inside the ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta, Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta) and Dalton Rudman (Wellington, Utah) surged to an early lead at second PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Monster Energy Tour event of the 2020 season, splitting the Round 1 win at the South Country Co-op Showdown.

The duo recorded matching 86-point rides, with Tetz reaching the 8 aboard Hanna Motors Full Throttle (Skori Bucking Bulls) and Rudman covering Tax Man (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle).

Each rider collected 13.5 Canadian points and $672.35 dollars for their efforts.

As a result of their rides, Tetz gained two positions in the national standings, rising from No. 8 to No. 6, while Rudman is now tied for No. 13 after earning his first Canadian points of the year.

In Round 2, both competitors will look for their second qualified rides of the event when Tetz squares off against Mish Mash (Vold Rodeo) and Rudman attempts Lil Loco (Flying High Rodeo Co.).

Three-time PBR Canada Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan) was third, courtesy of his 85-point ride aboard Smash (Skori Bucking Bulls).

Earning $384.20, in addition to nine national points, Roy remains No. 4 in Canada, now 88 points behind No. 1 Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan).

In Round 2, Roy will attempt Tractorland Arizona Dreamin (Wild Hoggs/Corey Chmelnyk). A renewed rivalry, Roy covered the bovine athlete for 83 points during Round 1 of the season-launch Monster Energy Tour event in Calgary.

Remaining perfect in Canadian competition during the 2020 season, Buttar posted the fourth-best score of Round 1 to earn six national points and $192.10.

Marking his seventh qualified ride of the year on home soil, the Saskatchewan man reached the 8-second buzzer atop Big Tymer (Vold Rodeo) to earn an 84.5 point score.

The Friday evening event also featured the second 5/5 Bucking Battle in PBR Canada history.

Buttar also covered his draw in the special round, his eighth qualified ride of the year, finishing third after he rode VJV Whiskey Hand (Vold Rodeo) for 86 points.

His second ride inside the ENMAX Center earned him an additional nine national points and $750 dollars.

Buttar remains No. 1 in Canada, now 47 points in front of No. 2 Garrett Green (Meeting Creek, Alberta).

In Round 2 of the South Country Co-op Showdown, Buttar will attempt Jappy Feeling Dangerous (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls) as he seeks his third consecutive PBR Canada event win of the year. In yet another familiar matchup, Buttar previously rode the Alberta-raised bull for 87.5 points to finish Top 5 at the 2019 Touring Pro Division event in Falher, Alberta.

Rouding out the Top 5 in Round 1 was Kache Mooseman (Price, Utah).

The American cowboy rode Speak Easy (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle) for 83.5 points to net 4 Canadian points.

Mooseman will next attempt Broken Trigger (Skori Bucking Bulls) in Round 2.

The 5/5 Bucking Battle was won by Green who posted a round-best 88.5-point trip on Vertigo Spy (Vold Rodeo).

The home province hopeful resultingly earned $2,750 and 15 Canadian points.

Brock Radford (De Winton, Alberta) finished second in the special round Friday evening.

In a match-up that had Lethrbidge abuzz, Radford again drew Cool Bricks (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Rank Pen Cattle Co.) who he won the inauagural 5/5 Bucking Battle aboard in Calgary courtesy of an 89-point score.

Again reaching the 8-second mark, this time, Radford was marked 88 points to finish runner-up and earn 12 national points, in addition to $1,500.

Radford remains No. 5 in Canada, now 96.5 points behind No. 1 Buttar.

Fans can relive all the action from the first night of competition at the South Country Co-op Showdown, on Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET on RidePass.com or via the RidePass mobile app.

The second-ever Monster Energy Tour event in Lethbridge concludes with Round 2 and the championship round on Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour – South Country Co-op Showdown

ENMAX Centre – Lethbridge, Alberta

Event Leaders (Round 1- Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Nick Tetz, 86-0-0-86.00-13.5 Points.

(tie). Dalton Rudman, 86-0-0-86.00-13.5 Points.

Aaron Roy, 85-0-0-85.00-9 Points. Dakota Buttar, 84.5-0-0-84.50-6 Points. Kache Moosman, 83.5-0-0-83.50-4 Points. Austin Richardson, 82.5-0-0-82.50-3 Points. Jared Parsonage, 80-0-0-80.00-2 Points.

Brock Radford, 0-0-0-0.00

Shay Marks, 0-0-0-0.00

Garrett Green, 0-0-0-0.00

Logan Biever, 0-0-0-0.00

Thor Hoefer II, 0-0-0-0.00

Zane Lambert, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Gardner, 0-0-0-0.00

Tim Lipsett, 0-0-0-0.00

Koby Kile, 0-0-0-0.00

Callum Miller, 0-0-0-0.00

Wacey Finkbeiner, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Covington, 0-0-0-0.00

Dayton Johnston, 0-0-0-0.00

Todd Chotowetz, 0-0-0-0.00

Jackson Scott, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Gleeson, 0-0-0-0.00

Weston Hartman, 0-0-0-0.00

Zachary Laney, 0-0-0-0.00

Lonnie West, 0-0-0-0.00

Riley Gagnon, 0-0-0-0.00

PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour – South Country Co-op Showdown – 5/5 Bucking Battle

ENMAX Centre – Lethbridge, Alberta

(Round 1-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Garrett Green, 88.5-88.50-15 Points. Brock Radford, 88-88.00-12 Points. Dakota Buttar, 86-86.00-9 Points.

Aaron Roy, 0-0.00

Jared Parsonage, 0-0.00