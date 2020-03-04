When officers arrived they located an injured female who appeared to have been the victim of an assault. An officer attended to the victim’s injury until paramedics with the Superior North EMS could arrive and offer further medical assistance.

The victim was later transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of her serious injuries. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Through their ongoing investigation police learned an argument had taken place between the victim and an accused female inside an apartment unit in the building.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, at which point a 24-year-old female accused attacked another female with a weapon.

Others in the apartment intervened in an attempt to stop the assault from continuing. The accused then assaulted two of the individuals attempting to stop the assault.

The accused then fled the apartment.

Minutes after arriving, police officers located the accused a short distance away and placed her under arrest.

The accused was then transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for medical assessment of her own injuries sustained prior to the arrest.

Juanita Ruby ANDERSON, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Aggravated Assault

• Assault with a Weapon

• Assault

• Failure to Comply with Judicial Release

She appeared in bail court via video on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in court.