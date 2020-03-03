Police were alerted to the death after a passerby in the 300-block of Court Street South saw what they believed to be a body around 9:45 am. on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

When police arrived they confirmed the presence of a deceased person. Members of the service’s Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police are now looking for witnesses who may have seen or interacted with a female, possibly in distress, in an area of Court Street South, by the Nishnawbe Aski Nation Police Headquarters between John Street and Fort William Road, between the hours of 11 pm on Friday, February 28 and 9 am. on Saturday, February 29.

Investigators are especially interested in speaking with witnesses who may have seen or interacted with this female between the hours of 11 pm and midnight in the previously-mentioned area.

If you can help investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

The identity of the female is being withheld at this time.