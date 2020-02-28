Thunder Bay – When a corporate partner signs up with Uride, we split 50% of the profits from their account with a local charity of their choice.

Uride Founder Cody Ruberto says, “This Program is something we have wanted to do for a long time. We have had a lot of success with corporate partners in the past, they love the reliability and ease of use of our app. By working together with the UGIVE campaign we are going to be able to deliver safe, cost-effective rides to city organizations while working together to support local charities!”

Thank you to the organizations already signed up!

Canadian Mental Health Association

Oshki-Pimache-O-Win

Beendigen

Best Western Crossroads

Lakehead University

International NCR Leasing

ORIGIN Recruitment WSP Canada

Ontario based URIDE was founded in Thunder Bay ON as a means to stop impaired driving and lower transportation wait times for city residents. It has now expanded into 10 cities across 3 provinces and is on track to grow to 30 total by the end of 2020.

For more information visit www.uridetech.com