THUNDER BAY – Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler hosted a protest outside the Finnish Labour Hall on Bay Street in Thunder Bay to raise awareness and share their concerns over comments made recently by Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay.

MacKay has posted and later removed a few Tweets on the ongoing protests and railway blockades.

Spokespersons for the Conservatives say that they had reached out to the Chiefs seeking to hold a meeting. NetNewsLedger has not been able to confirm if that invitation was received.

The peaceful gathering on Bay Street attracted about 150 people.

The protesters held vigil with speeches, drumming, song and prayer.

The Chiefs feel that MacKay’s comments are inciting supporters toward raising the rhetoric. Inside the Finnish Labour Hall, greeting Conservative Party members, MacKay says he won’t back down from his comments.