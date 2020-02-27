THUNDER BAY – Update – The lobby of the Thunder Bay Police Service Headquarters at 1200 Balmoral is being closed due to an ongoing potential public safety concern.

Police are advising that they are dealing with what they call a “Vintage explosive device”.

Please do not attend until this matter is resolved. This issue is isolated to the lobby and contained.

TBPS states there is “No danger to the public”.

Few details are available. NetNewsLedger will share more FACTS as they are available.

Further updates will be provided to the media.