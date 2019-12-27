WINNIPEG – Make sure you get home safe this New Year’s Eve with the help of Winnipeg Transit.

It is once again offering the popular Free Ride program which waives bus fare for all Transit and Winnipeg Transit Plus service on December 31 from 7 p.m. until the end of service.

The last buses will leave downtown Winnipeg at approximately 1:35 am on January 1, 2020.

The Free Ride program gives people a responsible way to celebrate the New Year while helping keep roads safe. It has been sponsored by Manitoba Public Insurance since 2011.