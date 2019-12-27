THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service has arrested and charged a man with the assault of a Thunder Bay transit driver.

Police were dispatched to Intercity Mall just after 7 pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019, following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Officers arrived at a city transit bus parked at the Intercity Shopping Centre, where the assault had taken place.

The police investigation discovered that apparently a male boarded the bus and refused to pay the fare. When asked to leave so other passengers could board the male attacked the bus driver, striking him several times in the head and face.

Officers received a description of the suspect and were eventually able to identify him.

The accused was located a short time later in the area of Simpson Street and Southern Avenue. The accused male attacked the officers as they approached him, but police were still able to successfully arrest the suspect.

The accused became combative again while in custody at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters.

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault, and Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest.

He is expected to appear in bail court today. His name is being withheld pending that court appearance.

None of the charges have been proven in court.