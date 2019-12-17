As a small business owner, you can often feel overwhelmed trying to determine how to make your business successful. Not only do you have to worry about face-to-face interactions with your customers, but you also need to maintain an online presence. Even if your company doesn’t do business online, you still need to focus on delivering exceptional customer service while you grow your business. Explore the following four tips to help you make your small business successful.

Keep Customer Experience Top of Mind

You want to make sure customers are having a great experience with your small business online and offline. Sending a customer appreciation letter after someone has made a purchase is one great way to promote this experience. A handwritten note can make your customers feel special. Additionally, you want to ensure your sales staff is trained to handle face-to-face customer service interactions. Having customers come away from doing business with you feeling satisfied is important.

Build an Online Presence

To run a successful small business, you want to have some type of online presence. First, make sure your business is easy to find online. For example, ensuring your business shows up on Google maps and claiming your business on Google can go a long way to build the online presence you want. If you incorporate a blog into your website and you use SEO tactics to achieve better search visibility, your business can begin to appear in search results when people are looking for topics online related to your business.

Have a Quality Website

Setting up a website can seem daunting at first, but you have resources available to help you. GoDaddy is one of the more popular resources you can use to register your website and get started. If this task seems too overwhelming, then you can hire a web professional to help you. Be sure to do some research about key elements you want to include on your website. Having a quality website will ensure users are having a great experience and can find all of the information they need to conduct business with you, especially if you operate an e-commerce business.

Develop an Email Marketing Platform

Running a successful small business means having repeat, loyal customers. Keep in mind that retaining existing customers is important to cultivating the clientele you desire.

An email marketing program is a great online tool to help you maintain that relationship with your customers. Give customers incentives to come back and do business with you. Perhaps you offer special discounts only to people who subscribe to your e-newsletter and inform them when your business begins to offer new products or services that you believe will interest them. Email marketing can help you maintain a relationship with your customers and engage them with your business.

Test some of the strategies outlined above on your business. Whether you prefer online or offline tactics, start developing a plan today that can help you make your small business successful.