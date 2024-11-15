Winnipeg Police Update on Homicide

Please be advised: Information contained in this report may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you

Homicide Arrest Update (C24-243600)

Winnipeg – NEWS – Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of 33-year-old Shawn Douglas Thomas.

Karl Earl Settee, 31, of Winnipeg was arrested on November 14th, 2024, on a warrant for Manslaughter. Members of the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offenders Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) located and apprehended Settee in the area of Higgins Avenue and King Street. He was detained in custody.

Background:

On October 18th, 2024, Winnipeg Police responded to a call for service regarding an unresponsive male in the 800 block of College Avenue. Officers provided emergency medical care, but the male was later pronounced deceased in hospital. The victim was identified as Shawn Douglas Thomas, a member of Peguis First Nation residing in Winnipeg.

Explanation of Charge:

Manslaughter (Section 236, Criminal Code): This charge applies when someone causes the death of another person, but without the intent to kill. It can be divided into two categories: Unlawful Act Manslaughter: Death occurs as a result of an unlawful act, even if the act wasn’t inherently dangerous. Criminal Negligence Manslaughter: Death results from a reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others.

The maximum penalty for manslaughter is life imprisonment. The specific sentence, if convicted, will depend on the circumstances of the offence and the offender’s criminal history.

Important Note: It is crucial to remember that the charge against Karl Earl Settee is an accusation. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case.